Kit Connor opens up about fans ‘forcing’ him to come out

Heartstopper’s Kit Connor has revealed in a recent interview the turbulent circumstances leading to him coming out on Twitter last year.

Speculation surrounding the star’s sexuality first began erupting last year when Kit was photographed holding hands with a female actress.

The photos quickly circulated on social media, with fans accusing the star of “queerbaiting” with his casting in Heartstopper.

The actor then went on to quit the platform in September, before returning a month later clarifying his sexuality in a devastating tweet:

“Back for a minute. I’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself.

“I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

‘I don’t regret it’ says Kit

Now, Kit has opened up to Vogue about the troubling experience.

“I’m a young man, so I’m already kind of going through certain things, in terms of just life and mental health,” he told the publication.

“I just needed to let that energy out.”

But while he says he initially felt “forced” to come out, he has since reconsidered his view on the situation.

“I think ‘forced’ isn’t the right word I would use, but I would say that I would have preferred to do it another way,” he said.

“I also don’t know if I would have ever done it. But at the end of the day I don’t regret it.

“In many ways it was really empowering.”

Not angry, just disappointed

He also went on to detail his own inner conflict he was grappling with at the time, which lead to his anger.

“It’s the experience of maybe you’re too straight to be gay and you’re too gay to be straight. So it’s like, ‘Where do I sit?'” He tells Vogue.

“But I feel much more secure in myself now.”

He also goes on to say that the tone of his coming out tweet was indicative of his disappointment toward the situation.

“I just felt like it wasn’t something I was ready to talk about. I wasn’t angry. I was just slightly disappointed by this reaction.”

Heartstopper Season 2 premiers August 3 on Netflix.

Read next: Heartstopper star Kit Connor just won an Emmy award

Read next: Heartstopper’s Kit Connor stops heart with new gym pics

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.