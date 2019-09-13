Kira Puru coming to Brissie for Pride Fair Day

Kira Puru is “the party queen we don’t deserve, but most certainly need,” according to THE MUSIC. And Saturday week we get to experience one of her famously dynamic live performances at Brisbane Pride Fair Day in New Farm Park.

Kira will headline Pride Fair Day along with Samantha Jade. There are also live performances from Sellma Soul, Ellen Reed & Josh Daveta.

Kira Puru

Melbourne based, multi-talented Kira fronted a band, collaborated, gigged as a featured artist and sang backing vocals before launching as a solo artist.

Her singles ‘Tension’ and ‘Molotov’ showed an artist unafraid of transcending multiple genres. Kira Puru has a story to tell and she’s not scared of a little fun during the telling.

‘Molotov’ provides the perfect antidote for anyone restrained by their difference. Cheeky, wicked and affirmative, it defies any inclination to hide in the corner, however much you don’t ‘fit in’.

Point me to the dance floor, Throw me in, I’m a molotov…

Kira says she wants her audiences to have fun.

“I wanna smash out a bunch of party bangers and be free and have fun and party. I just want people to feel good.”

Kira Puru – Molotov

Everything Is Better Without You

In 2019, Kira dropped ‘Everything Is Better Without You’.

In it, she puts her powerhouse vocals to work on a catchy chorus that’s impossible to get out of your head.

“It’s an anthem for anyone who has had to make the decision to distance themselves from a toxic relationship of any kind.

“It’s essentially about empowerment, healing from a broken heart and emerging stronger, smarter, better, and more badass.”

Indeed, expect plenty of badass at Pride Fair Day.

When we spoke to her this week, Kira told us she’s ‘super pumped’ to perform at Pride Fair Day.

Kira Puru is a fierce, unique, plus-size, queer, badass woman of colour, and she’s coming ready to party.

You better be ready for her.

