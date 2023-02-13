Kimberley McRae’s murderer claims trans panic defence

Hector Enrique Valencia, the Colombian student who murdered sex worker Kimberley McRae in 2020 has attempted a victim-blaming trans panic defence.

The 23-year-old former soldier pleaded guilty in the NSW Supreme Court but denied murdering the sex worker. The prosecution rejected the lesser plea.

Hector Enrique Valencia told the court today that he became suspicious Kimberley McRae might be a trans woman while talking to her during sex.

“I started becoming suspicious that the person could be transgender.

“Because of the breasts and the physical appearance.”

He claimed his victim denied she was transgender three times before finally admitting she was.

Kimberley McRae can not speak to defend herself.

Kimberley McRae can not, of course, defend herself. She’s dead. Hector Enrique Valencia murdered her.

The killer said that after he punched Kimberley McRae she grabbed a lamp which they then fought over.

“I was scared that she was going to choke me with the lamp [cord]”

After the cord broke, the killer held it against Kimberley McRae’s throat for “a few seconds.”

A medical expert previously testified that Kimberley died due to neck compression.

Hector Enrique Valencia flew to South America three days after murdering Kimberley McRae.

But before his departure, he texted a friend.

“I believe I killed the w****… I do not know if she is dead but she must be after what happened.”

Valencia was later arrested and extradited to Australia to face trial.

In a letter to former Attorney-General Christian Porter, Valencia spelled out his main concerns following Kimberley’s death.

He said he feared deportation or facing “public embarrassment.”

But no expression of remorse for his victim.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.