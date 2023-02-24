Kimberley McRae murder: Hector Enrique Valencia not guilty

A NSW Supreme Court trial today found Hector Enrique Valencia not guilty of the murder of Kimberley McRae in January 2020.

Justice Dina Yehia found Valencia guilty of manslaughter.

Valencia admitted to paying Kimberley McRae $100 for oral sex. He claimed in court, he attacked her after becoming suspicious of her gender. He admitted to punching her in the face and stomach.

Valencia claimed Kimberley McRae then picked up a lamp and they struggled over the cord before he pressed it against her throat.

Forensic evidence indicated that Kimberley McRae died due to asphyxiation caused by neck compression. She also suffered a fractured thyroid cartilage. Valencia claimed he held the cord against Kimberley’s throat for a few seconds until she stopped struggling.

Justice Dina Yehia said evidence presented to the court indicated just 2kgs of pressure can fracture a thyroid. Additionally, a person can be rendered unconscious in seconds.

The judge found the prosecution did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hector Enrique Valencia intended to kill or cause serious harm to Kimberley McRae.

Valencia retrieved his $100 and threw Kimberley’s phones in a toilet before leaving her residence.

A few days after Kimberley’s death, Valencia messaged a friend that he’d killed someone and needed to return home to Colombia.

“I killed the wh*re”

“I believe I killed the wh*re — I do not know if she is dead but she must be after what happened.”

He then sold his motorbike and stole his landlord’s credit card to pay for his airfare out of the country.

Hector Enrique Valencia will return to court in May to face sentencing.

Kimberley McRae. RIP.

