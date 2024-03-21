Kimberley Blak Pride returns in 2024 as a week-long festival

After the resounding success of their 2023 event, Kimberley Blak Pride is returning with a historic First Nations pride festival in Broome.

Kimberley Blak Pride aims to bring visibility to the First Nations SBLGBTIQA+ mob in the Kimberley, to empower them, provide voice and safe spaces to celebrate and be who they want to be without stigma and prejudice, together with family, friends and allies.

Kimberley Blak Pride Festival will be the first of its kind held in Western Australia,

For a full week, Goolarri and the Gimme Club will transform, hosting many free or affordable events like the Out and Proud Kimberley Blak Pride Parade, Queer Movies Under the Stars, Queerokie, a Queer Blak writers event presented by Magabala Books featuring Bardi poet Bebe Oliver (nee Backhouse), a Queer fashion show by award-winning artists and fashion designers, Bobbi and Skye Lockyer, and more.

Kimberley Blak Pride founder Tony Lee is looking forward to an even bigger event in 2024: “The event last year was such an unbelievable success, that we knew we’d have to return in 2024.

“There’s much more to celebrate about First Nations Queer culture, and we’ve created the festival so the community can truly connect and show the strength and diversity of our Blak rainbow mob.”

Kimberley Blak Pride Festival 2024 Program

Out and Proud Kimberley Blak Pride Parade

Sat 27 April, 4.30pm

Meet at Guwarri Beach and march to Goolarri

An historic event, as never before in the Kimberley has a Queer Rainbow Parade been held. Proudly led by our First Nations Elders and less abled mob, join our SBLGBTIQA+ mob, our families, our friends, our allies and community organisations and businesses in this historic walk.

Register here if you are an organisation or business. Individuals are not required to register.

Kimberley Blak Pride Festival Official Launch

Sat 27 April, 6pm

Goolarri Amphitheatre

We will officially Welcome to Country our Kimberley Queer Blak mob to the start of our historic festival, together with our families, friends and allies. There will be music and dancing, food vans, kids’ activities, bespoke arts and crafts, stalls, glitter face painting and some awesome door prizes. A truly community fun event – all welcome.

This event is free.

Writing Blak and Queer Panel

Sun 28 April, 4.30–5.30pm

Gimme Club

Join four of Australia’s most successful First Nations Queer writers and illustrators as they share intimate portraits of their careers, the stories and people that inspired them and the power of Blak Queer creativity.

This event is free.

Kimberley Blak Pride Spoken Word

Sun 28 April, 6pm

Gimme Club

Magabala creators, Broome Queer storytellers and community heroes all take to the mic to share new work, personal stories and that special Blak Queer joy. Expect to be moved, to share laughter and to catch a glimpse into the profound connections forged with culture, family, and place.

This event is free.

Queerokie

Mon 29 April, 7–10pm

Gimme Club

Join our host Margie Martin for a night where a star or two will be born. Hit all the notes of the rainbow at Broome’s most fabulous karaoke event. Strike a pose, warm up those vocals and belt out your favourite hits with all your friends.

$15. Tickets on sale here.

Still Here, Still Queer: Blak Loud and Proud Fashion Show

Presented by Bobbie and Skye Lockyer

Tue 30 April, 7pm

Goolarri Amphitheatre

Award winning artists and fashion designers, Bobbie and Skye Lockyer’s ground-breaking fashion showcase is an ode to diversity, identity, and unapologetic self-expression. Join us for an electrifying runway experience, where First Nations Queer fashion designers and Nagula Jarndu Women’s Centre take centre stage, seamlessly blending traditional elements with contemporary flair. Be prepared to witness a fusion of cultural heritage and cutting-edge fashion, a celebration of individuality, and a vibrant display of Queer Indigenous creativity at Kimberley Blak Pride Festival.

This event is free.

Queer Movies Under the Stars

Wed 1 May, 6.30pm

Goolarri Amphitheatre

The best of Australian and International First Nations Queer cinema comes to Broome for one night of entertainment under the stars. The line-up includes Australia’s Marungka Tjalatjunu (Dipped in Black) winner of both best short film and the audience award at My Queer Career; Blakfellas Who Can’t Dance; Sparkles; plus international shorts Kapaemahu (Hawaii); This is the Way We Rise (Hawaii); The Rogers (Samoa); and Tuullik (Greenland)

This event is free.

Blak Balls Drag Bingo

Thu 2 May, 7pm

Gimme Club

The undisputed Queen of Kimberley Blak Pride, Mizz Ida-Ho Mo is back for a night of outrageous Queer Blak Kimberley humour, maybe some bingo and if you’re lucky fabulous drag.

Kimberley Blak Pride Out and Proud Symposium

Fri 3 May, 8am registrations, 8.30am start

Gimme Club

Join Queer change makers, community leaders, researchers, SBLGBTIQA+ Aboriginal community organisations and industry peak bodies for the inaugural Out and Proud Symposium speaking to the experiences and needs of Kimberley Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander SBLGBTIQA+ mob.

This event will also be Live Streamed.

Registrations essential.

Kimberley Blak Pride Extravaganza Dance Party

Sat 4 May, 7pm til late

Goolarri

Showcasing the Kimberley’s best First Nations Drag Queens, Drag Kings, DJs, musos and performers in the transformed Goolarri Amphitheatre! Dance the night away with epic sets, outrageous outfits and that special Kimberley spirit.

$50. Tickets on sale here.

Kimberley Blak Pride is running from Saturday 27 April–Saturday 4 May 2024. For more information, follow Kimberley Blak Pride on Facebook.

