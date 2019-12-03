Kim Petras hilariously trolls Westboro Baptist Church protesters at her concert

Pop star Kim Petras has trolled the notorious homophobes from the Westboro Baptist Church outside one of her concerts over the weekend.

The singer, who is transgender, got wind of the hate preachers’ plans to picket her show.

In response, Kim posted to Instagram a mashup video with Famous Dex’s “Hoes Mad” playing in the backgroud.

“This is my official statement on wbc picketing my show in kansas tomorrow,” she wrote.

“This is the energy i’m bringing n it should be yours too.”

Kim also attached the hateful press release from the Westboro organisers.

In it, the organisers viciously misgender Kim, call her gender transition a “mess” and announce their protest plans for the Kansas City concert.

And the singer gave her Instagram followers an update, posting a photo of herself posing opposite the dozen protesters holding hateful signs.

Kim strutted in front of them in a black thong bodysuit, thigh-high boots and black sunglasses.

“Update: Hoes still mad,” she wrote.

Kim’s pop peers like Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, Todrick Hall and Katy Perry praised her for the move.

“ICONIQUEEEEE,” Charli wrote.

We agree. See the posts below:

