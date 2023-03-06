Auslan interpreter goes viral for his fierce Kim Petras set

The Auslan interpreter who performed Kim Petras’ horniest tracks in sign language at Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert is going viral.

During her set at the Rainbow Republic concert on Sunday night, Kim performed a string of tracks from her 2022 EP Slut Pop.

However it was Kim’s Auslan interpreter, broadcast to punters on the screens at the Domain, who stole the show with his hilarious renditions of her tracks including oral sex anthem Throat Goat and ode to boobs Coconuts.

Footage of the Auslan pro delivering the most iconic moments of the night has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.

“The sign interpreter during throat goat… Give this man a raise,” one person wrote.

After the concert, Kim herself also gave the mystery man a shout out, tweeting, “I fkn love him so much.”

The sign interpreter during throat goat…give this man a raisepic.twitter.com/KAwTWEaGsC — (@thatswiftbitch) March 5, 2023

I fkn love him so much https://t.co/8T5XM0gTcs — kim petras (@kimpetras) March 5, 2023

No surprise that @kimpetras was fucking stunning at #SydneyWorldPride even with a cold she TURNT IT OUT but can we just appreciate the auslan THROAT GOAT doing coconuts ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/sqJnvSqw2G — ComfyDaddy (@ComfyAsFuck) March 5, 2023

Kim Petras headlined WorldPride’s Rainbow Republic closing concert

The huge Rainbow Republic concert was the Sydney WorldPride’s big closing event at the Domain on Sunday night.

G Flip and Keiynan Lonsdale co-hosted and performed at Rainbow Republic, alongside Kim, MUNA, Ava Max and local musicians Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne.

On Saturday, 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, walked across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in a one-of-a-kind Pride March.

