Kim Cattrall to reprise role of Samantha in ‘And Just Like That…’

Kim Cattrall is set to reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in Season 2 of And Just Like That.

However, according to Variety, Cattrall is only due to appear in one scene that was filmed separately from her costars after their public falling out.

In the scene, London-based Samantha will have a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Despite the brief nature of the scene, fans are still shocked to see Cattrall returning after retiring from the iconic role in 2016.

READ MORE: Che Diaz is back in ‘And Just Like That’ season two trailer

Her decision to step away from Samantha led to a public falling out with Parker. When director Michael Patrick King and Parker rebooted “Sex and the City” as a new series in 2021, Cattrall wasn’t approached.

As they were doing press last year, both Parker and King said that they couldn’t fathom a scenario in which Cattrall would play Samantha again.

However, it is believed that the chairman and CEO of HBO Casey Bloys was the one who convinced Cattrall to bring back Samantha Jones.

The second season of And Just Like That premieres on June 22, but Kim Cattrall’s scene as Samantha won’t air until August.