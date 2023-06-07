Kim Cattrall is a beauty mogul in trailer for queer Netflix show

Kim Cattrall stars alongside non-binary actor Miss Benny in the first trailer for new Netflix series Glamorous.

The show follows Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a gender non-conforming queer person, as they get a dream job working for makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall).

Madolyn is a former supermodel who “built one of the top cosmetic companies in the world from the ground up”.

“However, something’s happening of late. The company isn’t just slipping, it’s plummeting – like it’s being sabotaged from the inside,” the synopsis says.

“Not about to let that happen, Madolyn hires Marco right out of high school to be her summer intern.

“She has a plan – she wants him to be her eyes and ears, to make friends – and find out what’s going on behind her back, to discover what they’re hiding and what they’re stealing.

“In exchange, she’ll teach Marco everything she knows. But she warns him, ‘This business isn’t all glitter and glamour and neither is life.’”

Netflix has released the trailer for the show ahead of its release in two weeks, on June 22.

Glamorous has an ensemble cast that includes queer talents Zane Phillips (Fire Island), Jade Payton (Dynasty), Michael Hsu Rosen (Pretty Smart), Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones and the Six) and Graham Parkhurst (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds).

Guest stars also include RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Monet X Change and Priyanka. Fire Island stars Joel Kim Booster and Matt Rogers will reunite with co-star Zane Phillips in guest roles.

Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha Jones

Last week Sex and the City stans rejoiced as it was confirmed Kim Cattrall would appear in spin-off And Just Like That for a cameo appearance as Samantha Jones.

The actress confirmed it on Instagram, writing “Happy Pride” and rainbow emojis.

Glamorous is streaming on Netflix on June 22.

