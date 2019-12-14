KhrystyAna’s Real Catwalk Project champions inclusivity

KhrystyAna Kazakova, previously a contestant on America’s Next Top Model, began the ‘Real Catwalk Project’ in 2018. She designed the project then as a guerrilla-style fashion show meant to counter the body beautiful narrative of shows like Victoria’s Secret.

KhrystyAna spoke to Dazed Digital about the evolution of the ‘Real Catwalk Project’.

“At first, The Real Catwalk was a statement, that representation in media was incredibly important.

Real Catwalk Project a strut of self-love, love, and appreciation for others

“It became an international strut of self-love, love, and appreciation for others. It became a community, a safe space for all to simply exist in a kinder environment.”

KhrystyAna said she puts out a casting call on Instagram and includes everyone who responds regardless of gender, colour, ability, sexuality or size.

“You are worthy, you are important, you are beautiful.”

During Pride month, KhrystyAna orchestrated a magnificent photoshoot featuring thirteen trans women.

Trans Pride

Following up, for her latest project, KhrystyAna organised a photoshoot featuring fifteen transmasculine people.

She told Refinery29 this project took her back to the reason she started the Real Catwalk Project.

Her best friend is transmasculine.

The friend is “often misgendered, yelled at in public bathrooms, mocked, and teased — even by other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It isn’t that simple to simply exist, even in 2019. The least I can do for my best friend is to push for awareness as passionately as I possibly can.”

However, what if exclusion terrifies me? asks KhrystyAna

