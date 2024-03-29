Khanh Ong put his whole fist in his mouth on I’m A Celebrity

Masterchef favourite Khanh Ong has put his whole fist in his mouth on national TV and pleaded for votes on I’m A Celebrity, Get Out Of Here.

Khanh has appeared on MasterChef Australia twice as well as a season of Survivor Australia.

The out gay chef now has over 329,000 Instagram followers who watch his cooking videos, but right now he and Paralympic champion Ellie Cole are in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity Australia.

On Thursday night, Khanh showed off the secret talent during a true or false challenge with Ellie.

“True or false… I can fit my whole fist in my mouth?” Khanh asked Ellie during the challenge.

Ellie had to guess if Khanh was telling the truth or the machine she was strapped to would slap her in the face with a fish.

Cole said it was false, which was incorrect. Khanh promptly put his whole fist in his mouth and Ellie then got a slap to the face with the fish.

Khanh Ong’s team has shared the moment on his TikTok, pleading for votes for him on the show.

“There are very few things he khanh’t do,” the caption declared.

We bet you Khanh’t wait to watch more of this ridiculous reality show.

Khanh Ong and Ellie Cole are the two queer Aussies on this season of I’m A Celebrity.

They’re joined by comedian Stephen K Amos, Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz, sports star Candice Warner, radio announcer Brittany Hockley, fitness guru Michelle Bridges, retired AFL footballer Peter Daicos, TV host Tristan MacManus, influencer Skye Wheatley and Love Island himbo Callum Hole.

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here Australia continues on Network 10.

Read more:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.