Kerryn Phelps blasts new round of ‘anti-semitic, homophobic’ election emails

Independent MP Kerryn Phelps has referred a new round of offensive emails targeting her New South Wales electorate of Wentworth to the Australian Federal Police.

Phelps said the new email contained false “homophobic, antisemitic, racist” claims and was “just generally pretty disgusting.”

The latest emails are similar to ones sent to some Wentworth voters last month, and it comes after Phelps was also targeted during the by-election in the electorate last year.

Phelps wrote to the Australian Federal Police on Monday requesting an update on their investigation and said she is concerned about the potential impact on the election.

“The emails equate to an incitement to hatred and we all know what the consequences of that can be,” she wrote.

“Whichever individual or group is responsible is trying to influence the outcome of an election and I think they should be investigated and brought to justice.

“I remain frustrated that the investigation appears to have stalled and politely request that the AFP step up its efforts with election day fast approaching.”

Liberal candidate Dave Sharma said the emails “ridiculous” and “paranoid” and said he had also referred them to the Australian Federal Police.

“They feel kind of like white nationalist dog whistling attacking all sorts of minorities. I don’t know who’s responsible for them,” Sharma told news.com.au.

“It’s unfortunate it exists. We should report them to the police but we shouldn’t give these people more oxygen than they deserve. It’s what they want—a platform.”

The federal election will be held on May 18.

