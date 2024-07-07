Kellie-Jay Keen Posie Parker proves(?) herself at ballot box

Remember Kellie-Jay Keen Posie Parker? The Touring Terf. Visited Australia and New Zealand not so long ago, and we’re still trying to get the smell out.

Just want the result? Scroll down to where it says SHE LOST BIGTIME WITH BARELY ANY VOTES.

Poor old Kellie-Jay Keen Posie Parker (I think there’s a Minshull in there sometimes too) organised much-heralded public events down under to show off how she learned to stand out in a crowd by wearing block colour. (Her late Majesty used the same trick, and the much-loved Billy Porter gives it a whirl every so often.)

K-J K-M(?) P P (Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull(?) Posie Parker) also hoped to slag some trans people during her trip to the colonies. After all, nothing says “I’m a happy together person”, like telling outrageous lies about people immensely less privileged than yourself.

But life can be cruel. People certainly rocked up to the events — but to the wrong side of the street. A few people did loiter near K-J K-M(?) P P, but they were mainly Liberal politicians and some lads with a propensity for wearing swastikas, vandalising public spaces and ganging together in violent attacks on vulnerable people.

With her tour down under something of a letdown, Ms Parker headed home and nominated for a seat in the British Parliament.

Rarely has there been such an opportunity to snag electoral victory.

But the results are in and

KELLIE-JAY KEEN POSIE PARKER LOST BIGTIME WITH BARELY ANY VOTES

196 votes — 0.5% of the votes cast. It’s so bad, she lost her deposit.

Kellie failed to make the traditional post-election speech declaring democracy a winner and that the voters are always right.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.