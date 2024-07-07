LGBT News

Kellie-Jay Keen Posie Parker proves(?) herself at ballot box

Kellie-Jay Keen Posie Parker

Remember Kellie-Jay Keen Posie Parker? The Touring Terf. Visited Australia and New Zealand not so long ago, and we’re still trying to get the smell out.

Just want the result? Scroll down to where it says SHE LOST BIGTIME WITH BARELY ANY VOTES.

 

Poor old Kellie-Jay Keen Posie Parker (I think there’s a Minshull in there sometimes too) organised much-heralded public events down under to show off how she learned to stand out in a crowd by wearing block colour. (Her late Majesty used the same trick, and the much-loved Billy Porter gives it a whirl every so often.)

K-J K-M(?) P P (Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull(?) Posie Parker) also hoped to slag some trans people during her trip to the colonies. After all, nothing says “I’m a happy together person”, like telling outrageous lies about people immensely less privileged than yourself.

But life can be cruel. People certainly rocked up to the events — but to the wrong side of the street. A few people did loiter near K-J K-M(?) P P, but they were mainly Liberal politicians and some lads with a propensity for wearing swastikas, vandalising public spaces and ganging together in violent attacks on vulnerable people.

With her tour down under something of a letdown, Ms Parker headed home and nominated for a seat in the British Parliament.

Rarely has there been such an opportunity to snag electoral victory.

But the results are in and

KELLIE-JAY KEEN POSIE PARKER LOST BIGTIME WITH BARELY ANY VOTES

196 votes — 0.5% of the votes cast. It’s so bad, she lost her deposit.

Kellie failed to make the traditional post-election speech declaring democracy a winner and that the voters are always right.

Anti-trans activist Posie Parker to sue Vic Liberals for defamation.

Sydney drag queen performs iconic number as Posie Parker.

Australia 2023: NAZIs join TERFs on city streets.

Posie Parker egged, forced to abandon Auckland rally.

Transphobe’s Australian tour kicks off with a whimper.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

