Kellie-Jay Keen counter-protest Brisbane Sunday

Antifascists and trans rights activists will counter-protest in Brisbane this Sunday ahead of a rally by transphobe Kellie-Jay Keen.

The notorious UK TERF is currently touring Australia, holding rallies and selling merchandise. Controversial far-right groups including Binary Australia and CPAC Australia are supporting her tour.

Binary, previously Marriage Alliance, began as an anti-marriage equality lobby group under anti-halal activist Kirralie Smith.

CPAC Australia organises conservative conferences with guests including former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and former members of the Trump administration.

Breeding grounds for the far-right

Sel Dowd, convenor of Equal Love Brisbane, described Keen’s rallies as breeding grounds for the far-right.

“Kellie-Jay Keen is one of the UK’s most notorious noxious transphobes. She deserves to be properly welcomed to our city with large, loud, proud counter-protests.

“Her rallies are also breeding grounds for the far right; they have been attended by fascists, Christian fundamentalists and Holocaust deniers.

“She has also appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show in the USA and praised Tommy Robinson, a British far-right, Islamophobic activist, and convicted violent criminal. With friends like these, we see through her lies of ‘protecting women’.

“Kellie-Jay Keen is a dangerous figure. She wants to fan the flames of transphobia in society and is coming to major cities in Australia to spread her bigotry.”

Sel Dowd said Keen’s rallies will embolden more bigots. She used the example of two Melbourne trans women recently attacked, beaten and robbed in an apparent hate crime. Then, last weekend, an anti-LGBTQI march proceeded through the suburb of Newtown at the end of WorldPride.

“We need to show them they are still in the minority, and we will continue to stand up for equality and against discrimination.”

Join Equal Love Brisbane at 11 am this Sunday 12 March in King George Square. The Kellie-Jay Keen rally will follow at midday.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.