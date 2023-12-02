Keiynan Lonsdale teases OnlyFans

Keiynan Lonsdale has been busy dropping thirst traps this week and teasing an OnlyFans page but it was all about promoting his upcoming The Heart Defence Mixtape.

Scroll down to hear ‘Sit Down’ from the The Heart Defence Mixtape.

Keiynan began dropping thirst traps earlier in the week, commenting on one: “I’ll dance for my OnlyFans.”

But it turns out, there is no Keiynan Lonsdale OnlyFans page about to launch. It was all about Keiynan’s upcoming mixtape due December 8.

The actor-dancer-singer-songwriter seems to promise more mature music this time around.

“This upcoming music & journey is what makes me happy, dancing and connecting to my body n soul is my therapy and language, n expressing deep sensuality as a grown man in song, dance, and visual art makes me feel exposed and free, and less stuck energetically.”

Keiynan describes The Heart Defence Mixtape as something to tide fans over until he finishes the follow-up album to 2020’s Rainbow Boy.

Anyway, check out his thirst traps on Insta and listen to ‘Sit Down’ below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@keiynanlonsdale)

Too much Keiynan is never enough.

For the latest LGBTIQIA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.