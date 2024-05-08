Kehlani drops music video for new single ‘After Hours’

After Hours is Kehlani’s first new solo single since 2022. Produced by Khris Riddick and Alex Goldblatt, the new track features samples of Cordel “Scatta” Burrell’s “Coolie Dance Rhythm.”

Lesbian singer-songwriter Kehlani has unveiled the official music video for their latest single, After Hours.

The video, directed by Amber Park, follows Kehlani and their crew as they go out for a night of drinking and dancing at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

While we’ve only just been blessed with the music video, the single has been out for about a month and has been a big hit with fans.

Boasting over 20 million streams globally, After Hours has become the strongest debut of the singer’s career.

Although they haven’t officially announced a new album, Kehlani has teased that there is more music coming later this year.

The music video has been well received by fans online, with many happy to see Kehlani’s new era.

kehlani is BACK everybody stand tf up pic.twitter.com/CMmgBWrg8r — sophia ☆*:.｡. (@PlECEOFM1ND) May 6, 2024

THE CHOREOGRAPHY??? KEHLANI??? THE MAKEUP??? THE HAIR??? THE FITS??? EVERYONE INVOLVED IN THE MV??? SO INSANE IM OBSESSED pic.twitter.com/46Rhuxry18 — valentina (@JEHLANl) May 6, 2024