Keeping Up Appearances actor Josephine Tewson dies at 91

Josephine Tewson who starred as Hyacinth Bucket’s long-suffering neighbour in Keeping Up Appearances has died aged 91.

The actor remained working until 2019 in her own one-woman show, Still Keeping Up Appearances?

Josephine Tewson graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1952. During the sixties, she appeared mainly in radio and television comedies. She worked with British comedy legends Ronnie Corbett, Ronnie Barker and John Inman.

Keeping Up Appearances

But she became best known for her role as Elizabeth Warden, long-suffering neighbour of arch-snob Hyacinth Bucket. (That’s pronounced ‘bouquet’ you Philistines.)

Josephine Tewson appeared in almost every episode of the five-series run. As Elizabeth Warden, she played Hyacinth Bucket’s flustered neighbour. Well — not normally flustered — but continually unnerved by her encounters with the demanding and pretentious Hyacinth played by Dame Patricia Routledge.

That generally led to Elizabeth spilling tea, though not from Hyacinth’s hand-painted periwinkle Royal Doulton. Mrs Bouquet did not trust Elizabeth with her fine China.

Josephine Tewson also starred in Last of the Summer Wine and Clarence, Ronnie Barker’s last show before his retirement. She said in a 2008 interview that the role came as a very pleasant surprise.

“If you’re Julia Roberts or Judi Dench you expect people to write parts for you, but not little old me.”

