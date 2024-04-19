‘Keep fighting’: Soccer star Josh Cavallo hospitalised

Josh Cavallo’s followers have rallied to support him after the out Adelaide soccer star shared some devastating news.

Josh, who plays for his A-League club Adelaide United, shared that he was in hospital over an injury and was facing surgery.

“A year ago I had a serious injury, Achilles tendon rupture, I was a year without being able to play,” he explained in the Instagram post.

“There were many days of pain and suffering, but a lot of learning.”

During a match in February last year, Josh Cavallo tore his Achilles tendon. In January, the soccer star finally returned to the field after 323 days stuck on the sidelines.

But sadly, Josh has confirmed he’s not out of the woods, alluding to more surgery and rehab.

“Unfortunately, now I have to live with a similar situation, which I will face with the same mentality,” he wrote.

“I want to thank all those people who support me through surgery.

“Football is my life and no matter how many obstacles they are, I will always have the enthusiasm to keep fighting for my dreams.”

The soccer star was flooded with messages of support from followers after sharing the social media posts.

Josh Cavallo proposed to partner Leighton Morrell

One of the new photos Josh Cavallo shared was taken in his hospital bed with his fiance, Leighton Morrell, by his side.

The boys made the relationship Instagram-official in November.

Last month, Josh surprised Leighton with a marriage proposal on the field at Hindmarsh Stadium in his hometown of Adelaide, with the help of his club.

“Your endless support has meant so much to me,” Josh wrote to his beau, who’s a tradie and athlete.

“You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live every day of my life authentically.

“It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started.”

