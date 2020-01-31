Keep drag storytime petition scores resounding win

In the battle of the Brisbane petitions, the ‘Keep drag storytime’ petition convincingly won the day. Both main opposing petitions closed yesterday afternoon. The pro drag storytime petition enjoyed a lead of 1,635 votes over the anti drag storytime petition.

During the aftermath of an angry conservative protest against a drag storytime event at a Brisbane library, two locals launched petitions against such events. One petition on the Brisbane City Council website called not only for the banning of drag storytime but also for the removal of all LGBTIQ literature from libraries. It has a few hundred votes.

Wendy Francis, Queensland and Northern Territory director of the Australian Christian Lobby, launched the other. It focused on drag storytime, which it mischaracterised as ‘adult entertainment.’

Of the first 200 signatures on the Wendy Francis petition, 60% came from people non-resident in Brisbane.

QNews publisher Richard Bakker then launched a petition urging Brisbane City Council to maintain their support for drag storytime. QNews promoted the petition to Brisbane residents only in order to demonstrate to council the depth of local support for inclusion and diversity.

The final tallies

Early on the last day of the petition, the QNews drag petition had 6,868 signatures, the majority from Brisbane residents. The Wendy Francis petition had 7,074 signatures, a lead of 206 votes. However, the majority of those votes came from outside Brisbane.

Having convincingly won the local vote, QNews decided to also tackle the national vote. Religious extremists often claim, without evidence, to enjoy the support of a ‘quiet majority’ of Australians. This was an opportunity to test that.

A call out for votes from around the country on the last day resulted in the QNews petition ending with 8,734 signatures. The Wendy Francis petition ended with 7,096 signatures.

Majority of Aussies support equality

Once again, as with the marriage equality vote, a majority of Australians proved their support for equality.

The idea of banning drag storytime is to drive LGBTIQ people from public space and from equal participation in the community and access to public facilities.

The best protection for children comes from holding all Australians accountable to the same laws, instead of vilifying some and privileging others.

Since the introduction of same-sex marriage, religious extremists have campaigned constantly to roll back community acceptance of LGBTIQ people.

Once again we see neither a majority of Australians nor a majority of Australians of faith support their relentless crusade against the LGBTIQ communities.

Australians also jealously protect their right to raise their kids their own way. They resent bullying attempts to force them to conform to someone else’s beliefs.

