Keanu Reeves was in a gay stage play in the 80s and the thirst is real

Photos of a young Keanu Reeves one of his earliest roles in a homoerotic play have resurfaced, and people are in love.

In 1984, the relatively unknown 19-year-old actor landed a lead role in a small Canadian play called Wolfboy.

The production is apparently a “homoerotic thriller”, and Reeves, then 19 and still studying drama, co-starred opposite actor Carl Marotte.

It tells the story of two teenagers in a mental institution, with Reeves playing “an innocent teen who gets sucked into a relationship with a deranged boy who believes he is a werewolf.”

Queer director Brace LaBruce shared vintage publicity photos of the pair on Instagram this month. The promo shots sparked hundreds of comments thanking him for bringing them to light.

“In 1984, a theatrical production of playwright Brad Fraser’s Wolfboy premiered in Toronto co-starring two young unknown actors named Carl Marotte and Keanu Reeves,” he wrote in the caption.

According to an excerpt from a documentary on YouTube, the play became a cult hit in Toronto’s gay community at the time.

Some fans pinched the play’s promotional posters and later sold them for hundreds of dollars, according to the documentary.

“He was absolutely gorgeous,” the play’s director John Palmer said on casting Reeves.

“He was a knockout. There was an honesty about him. He had so much energy that he didn’t know what to do with.”

See the shots of Keanu Reeves below:

