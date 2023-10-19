KB Pride Festival 2023 is bringing Pride to the Goldfields

Aiming to increase LGBTQIA+ visibility in the Goldfields, KB Pride Festival has a host of Pride events for the local rainbow community and allies.

Launching on October 26 and running until November 5, KB Pride Festival has events for all ages and interests.

From a Youth Silent Roller Disco to Drag Bingo, Kink Workshops and Pride in the Park, the team at Goldfields Pride have been working tirelessly to ensure all members of the LGBTQIA+ community feel welcomed at Pride festivities.

The event also aims to showcase the Goldfields region as a safe and welcoming region for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to travel and holiday.

For a full list of events and to get your tickets, visit goldfieldspride.org.au.

