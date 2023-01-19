Katter party welcomes members who identify as crocodiles

Last week, QNews reported that Katter’s Australian Party (KAP) had rejected the gender binary and offered memberships to Male, Female and Other. But the party has since rescinded the previous rejection and now, instead of Other, invites applications from members who identify as crocodiles. Screenshots below.

We imagined that after our article, KAP might take down the online membership application form. Or perhaps, find someone who knew how to remove the previously unnoticed third option.

But instead, the party decided to switch their allegiance to predatory reptilians. (The lizard people?)

How many crocodiles will agree with KAP’s ‘core values’ which apparently include killing crocs? Crocs may be as dangerous as Trump voters but surely they’re not as stupid.

Before: KAP online membership application January 12, 2023.

After: KAP online membership application January 18, 2023.

We admit Katter’s sudden embrace of 21st-century concepts surprised us. It goes against everything we know of the canny career politician. But modern technology offers innumerable challenges.

Just yesterday, I decided no one would ever know if I used AI to write an article. I commanded ChatGTP to provide me with an essay on Australia’s hottest politician. It spat out 400 words on Bob, inspired by his residence in Queensland’s sweltering tropical north. Pleaaaase! He may be hot, but he’s not HOT!

Anyway, what inspired Bob Katter of all people to offer memberships to crocodiles?

Everyone remembers his abrupt and bizarre 2017 segue from a discussion of marriage equality.

“I mean, you know, people are entitled to their sexual proclivities. Let there be a thousand blossoms bloom, as far as I am concerned.

“But I ain’t spending any time on it because in the meantime, every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in north Queensland.”

Kangaroos are more dangerous than crocs

The Member for Kennedy was wrong about crocodile deaths. Crocs actually kill only one or two people a year in the entire country.

Yep, Australia is home to some of the most dangerous animals in the world. Giant crocodiles, the world’s most venomous snakes, poisonous octopi and jellyfish and even a potentially deadly bird, the dagger-toed cassowary. But moo-cows and kangas are a bigger danger to most Aussies than all of them.

Australian Bureau of Statistics numbers show that in the nine years before Katter claimed crocs tore apart a person every three months, incidents involving horses and cows killed 77 Australians. Other mammals (Skippy etc) killed 60. Crocs were way down the list with just 17 human fatalities compared to dogs with 22.

I know a bit about this shit. I spent years working in close proximity to huge crocs and survived. Because I didn’t go swimming with them!

I lived in North Queensland in 1989 when Bob Katter promised to “walk to Bourke backwards if the poof population of North Queensland is any more than 0.001 per cent.”

We must have moved in different circles. I would have put the gay population much higher. I worked at the time performing wildlife shows in ranger uniform during the day and then glamming up for drag and strip shows by night. So the ABC rang me in hysterics asking for comment when Bob later claimed “we’re more Crocodile Dundee than Priscilla Queen of the Desert in the north.”

Sorry, Bob. Some of us who actually spent time around crocs would disagree. I like crocs. So much friendlier — and usually prettier — than politicians. Anyway, I’ll include a gratuitous pic of me with a croc. I’m the one on the left.

