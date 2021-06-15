Katherine Pride Festival celebrations to begin in NT’s Top End

Northern Territory LGBTIQ group Top End Pride are getting ready to celebrate this year’s Katherine Pride Festival this weekend.

Now in its second year, the Festival will run this weekend (June 18-20), with both free and ticketed events, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

“Top End Pride aims to connect the LGBTIQ+ people in remote areas with each other, with visitors from the city and with local services,” Top End Pride chairperson Amber Sayers-Hunt told the Katherine Times.

“We want to increase the visibility of LGBTQI+ communities in a fun and inclusive way, provide safe spaces that reduce stigma and violence, and encourage participation in all events from a wide range of people.

“With the current global situation affecting so many worldwide, we [want] a weekend celebrating life, diversity, community and sharing our hopes for the future with one another.

“Our focus point this year is Hope.”

Katherine is located 320 kilometres southeast of Darwin, and is the Northern Territory’s fourth largest town.

Free events during the Katherine Pride Festival festival include the Opening Celebration party, Katherine Pride Story Time, community forums and Pride Picnic Day.

Ticketed events include Dine with Pride at a local restaurant and Drag Queen Bingo at the Katherine Country Club.

Long-running Territory club night Throb is also holding a special event in Katherine this weekend.

Locals and business are supporting the festival in Katherine in the NT

Amber Sayers-Hunt said they had received so much support for the festival from government and local business.

“[They’re] getting behind the Festival volunteering their time, donating prizes, offering discounts on venues and accommodation,” she said.

“Katherine and Top End community interest is really strong. This gives all of us hope for an inclusive, enjoyable and positive Festival.”

For the full festival lineup, visit the Top End Pride website here.

Top End Pride, formerly known as Darwin Pride, is run by volunteers who meet on a monthly basis.

They also run the annual Darwin Pride Festival each September. The event has been running since 1985.

