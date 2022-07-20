Kath and Kim set to return to TV this year

Crack open the Tia Maria and put on the footy franks. Kath and Kim could be back on our screens later this year.

Reports are swirling that the creative team behind the hit show are working on a project together.

We hear it’s going to be something nice, different, unusual.

A Kath and Kim Special?

Many media outlets are reporting that the duo and the rest of the team are filming this week.

Gina Riley and Jane Turner, who play the iconic duo, are said to be working with Magda Szubanski, Glenn Robbins and Peter Rowsthorn.

The team are apparently working on a production in the NEP studio complex in South Melbourne.

While little is known about what exactly is being filmed by the team, it is understood that the content is for a one-off Kath and Kim special.

The special will contain new skits filmed by the team as well as rare and unseen footage.

So while there will be no new Kath and Kim episodes specifically, there will be some new content.

Rumour has it Prude and Trude may even make an appearance.

The special is set to see the cast reunite for the twentieth anniversary of the show.

Kath and Kim first debuted on Australian television in 2002.

Kath and Kim won’t return to fountain lakes

One thing we know for sure, Kath and Kim won’t be returning to their original Fountain Lakes home.

Earlier this year the famous house was demolished by the current owners.

Speculation had previously circulated online that the house had been used to film a gay porn shoot.

With their original love palace no more, we can’t wait to see just where Kath and Kel have made their love nest now.

The Kath and Kim special is expected to air later this year but has not been announced with any network or streaming service.

The program last aired on Channel 7 and now streams on Netflix worldwide.

While we wait for more news of the special to drop, enjoy one of our favourite Kath and Kim moments.

