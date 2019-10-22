Kate Ceberano ‘apologises profusely’ for transgender slur

Kate Ceberano has “apologised profusely” for using a transgender slur to describe her performances on Channel 10’s The Masked Singer.

Last week, the Australian music legend was unmasked and revealed as the Lion on the hit program.

But on Monday, Kate used the word “tranny” on KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, before repeating it a few hours later on Studio 10 while discussing the show.

She said on Kyle and Jackie O: “The producers came to me [on] the first day and said, ‘You sound way too much like you, is there any way you can help us along and modify your voice?’ So I put on my best tranny voice.’

Kate then made a similar remark on Studio 10, when host Sarah Harris asked the singer how she concealed the distinctive sound of her voice.

“I lowered my register and made myself sound like the tranny version of myself,” Kate said.

Later, Kate apologised in a video on her Instagram.

“I am sending to all of my friends in the LGBTQ community a sincere apology for this morning,” she said.

“I actually didn’t realise that the world ‘tranny’ was as derogatory as it is. And I will never use it again.

“I apologise profusely and it will be erased from my vocabulary.”

The term “tranny” is widely considered derogatory and offensive, and should not be used by non-transgender people.

‘That word has put us down for so long’

Wentworth actress and trans activist Daniielle Alexis told the Daily Mail the phrase is “hurtful” but she welcomed Kate Ceberano’s apology.

“That word has put us down and made us [feel] inferior for so long, that people don’t even think it is an insult,” she said.

“If you talk to any trans person and say ‘tranny’, I can guarantee you they would be horrified. It is absolutely hurtful and disgusting.

“Derogatory terms such as ‘tranny’ and ‘transsexual’ are not appropriate. For me to listen to that interview, my heart actually broke.”

But she added, “I’m always extremely open and accepting of apologies. That’s what we need from celebrities.

“As a trans activist in this country, my biggest point that I want to get across is that trans people are people. Trans women are women, and trans men are men.”

