Kate Bush contacts Brisbane choir after ‘Running Up That Hill’ cover

Reclusive music icon Kate Bush has shocked a Brisbane choir group after personally emailing them to respond to their “utterly wonderful” cover of Running Up That Hill.

Kate Bush hasn’t released any new music in over a decade, but her 1985 song Running Up That Hill has topped charts around the world, including in Australia.

The resurgence is all thanks to the song’s prominent use in the latest season of Netflix drama Stranger Things.

And this week Kate got in touch with Brisbane-based group Pub Choir after they posted their beautiful rendition of her song to YouTube.

Pub Choir earlier explained on the video that their performance is “1600 strangers who had a few drinks, then learned to sing Running Up That Hill in three-part harmony”.

On Thursday, Pub Choir took to their social media to excitedly share that Kate Bush sent them a personal email in response.

“Cancel all your plans. Quit your job. Throw all your books in the bin. Just sit down a minute and get a load of this,” the group wrote in disbelief.

“Life as we know it is over, and this email is all that remains. We really did that, Brisbane.”

They posted Kate’s email, which is real and arrived via her record label, to Facebook.

Dear Brisbane Pub Choir,

I’ve been so busy that I’ve only just had the chance to watch you all singing RUTH. It’s utterly, utterly wonderful! I love it so much! Thank you everyone. You sing it really beautifully. I’m incredibly touched by your warmth and all your smiling faces. Thank you!

With lots of love,

Kate

Kate Bush is a big fan of ‘Stranger Things’

Last month, the reclusive Kate Bush shared her excitement over her surprise chart resurgence and thanked Stranger Things fans in a rare statement.

“You might’ve heard the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently released on Netflix,” she said.

“It features the song, Running Up That Hill which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show. I love it too!

“Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

The singer reportedly gave Netflix permission to use the song in Stranger Things because she’s a big fan.

A representative from Sony, Wende Crowley, who received the publishing request, told Variety that Bush is “selective when it comes to licensing her music.”

So in order to get the deal done, Stranger Things‘ producers sent script pages and footage to the singer. Once she saw exactly how they would use the song, she ultimately gave her blessing.

