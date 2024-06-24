Kate Box and Madeleine Sami get Logie nods for Deadloch

The out stars of Deadloch, actors Kate Box and Madeleine Sami, are both nominated for Logie Awards in the same category for their work on the comedy TV series.

Comedy duo Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan created the crime noir comedy series. The eight-part Prime Video show arrived on streaming last year.

Both Kate Box and Madeleine Sami are up for the Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy for Deadloch.

Also nominated are Utopia‘s Celia Pacquola and Kitty Flanagan, Gold Diggers‘ Danielle Walker, and Mother and Son‘s Denise Scott.

Kate Box and Madeleine Sami star in Deadloch

The Prime Video series Deadloch is a darkly funny murder mystery set in the titular tiny Tasmanian town.

But the usually sleepy seaside hamlet is rocked when a local man turns up dead on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kate box (@boxkatebox)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeleine Sami (@madeleinesami)

Fastidious local senior sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and a rough-as-guts blow-in from Darwin, senior investigator Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami), take on the case.

The two women must work together alongside eccentric colleagues to find the killer before the town’s Winter Feastival event.

At this year’s Logies, Deadloch is also nominated for a Logie for Best Scripted Comedy Program.

With the Kates at the helm, the show featured a very queer cast that also included comedians Nina Oyama and Tom Ballard.

Aisha Dee nominated for Safe Home

Meanwhile, out Australian actor Aisha Dee is also up for a Logie. Aisha is nominated for the Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Drama for SBS thriller Safe Home.

Aisha plays a young lawyer who quits a top job to work at a struggling Family Violence Legal Centre.

Safe Home is streaming on SBS On Demand.

Andy Lee, Asher Keddie, Julia Morris, Larry Emdur, Robert Irwin, Sonia Kruger and Tony Armstrong are all vying for the Gold Logie this year.

Voting on the Logies is open now at tvweeklogies.com.au. The 64th Logie Awards are in Sydney on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.