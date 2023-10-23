TV

Kate Box and Danielle Cormack get kinky in new SBS drama

Kate Box and Danielle Cormack in SBS episode of Erotic Stories

A lesbian explores her kinky side in an episode of steamy new anthology series Erotic Stories this week.

The steamy new Australian drama series premieres on SBS this Thursday. A big ensemble cast of Australian actors gets to play across eight racy self-contained stories.

In The Deluge, Deadloch star Kate Box plays Cara, who after leaving her partner of 20 years, reluctantly rejoins the dating pool to end a sexual drought.

Things get wet and wild for Cara when she matches on a dating app with Emily Havea’s Lili, a “heavy cummer”.

But at the same time, Cara is still engaging in artistic Shibari sessions – Japanese rope bondage – with best mate Ginger (Wentworth‘s Danielle Cormack).

The Deluge isn’t the only episode of Erotic Stories dealing with same-sex couples and kink.

Kate Box in SBS drama series Erotic Stories

Episode Bound explores body positivity and negativity as corporate DILF Jet (In Our Blood‘s Tim Draxl) replaces his suit with leather gear at night.

Cruising at a sex club for partners with disabilities, Jet meets CJ (Joel Lago), a gay man with cerebral palsy who isn’t all that into Jet fetishising his disability.

Tim Draxl and Joel Lago in Bound, an episode of SBS drama Erotic Stories
Image: SBS

‘Sensual, honest and full of positive human connections’

Other episodes include Walking Gambit, a story of two men connecting at a gay beat. And in Masc Up, a sexual New Year’s Eve tradition is turned upside down by someone who can’t orgasm.

Producer Helen Bowden said the SBS anthology “does exactly what it says on the tin – tells Erotic Stories.”

“They are sensual, honest and full of positive human connections. They are funny, surprising, twisty and humane. And hopefully they’ll be a turn on for everyone,” she said.

Erotic Stories starts on SBS on Thursday, October 26. All episodes will also arrive on SBS On Demand to stream on Thursday.

