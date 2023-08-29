Kara Zmatiq joins Wedding and Wine Festival in Southern Highlands

The Sydney wedding scene is about to receive a dazzling touch of glamour and inclusivity as iconic drag queen, Kara Zmatiq, proudly announces her partnership with the highly anticipated Hunter Events Group, Wedding and Wine Festival 2023.

Kara Zmatiq is set to become the radiant face of the event, injecting her unique charisma, style, show-stopping vocals and costuming and love for all things fabulous in the world of weddings.

Wedding and Wine Festival 2023, scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at Centennial Vineyards Restaurant, promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing a diverse array of wedding professionals and suppliers who are passionate about helping couples create their dream wedding day.

By collaborating with Kara Zmatiq, the Hunter Events Group aims to highlight the importance of embracing love in all its forms and ensuring that every couple feels welcomed and celebrated.

As an acclaimed drag queen, Kara Zmatiq has captivated audiences with her breathtaking performances, infectious energy, and unwavering commitment to promoting inclusivity on national television best known for their stellar performance on Australia’s Got Talent as well as seen as a guest star in the STAN Originals series Year Of and dotted across many private and wedding functions throughout the Southern Highlands and abroad.

Known for her extravagant costumes, flawless makeup, and larger-than-life personality, Kara Zmatiq has become an inspiring figure for individuals across all walks of life.

A celebration of love

By supporting the Hunter Events Group Wedding and Wine Festival, Kara Zmatiq aims to bring her message of love, acceptance, and self-expression to the forefront of the wedding industry.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Hunter Events Group Wedding and Wine Festival as they bring their fabulous event to the Southern Highlands for the first time and to also contribute to an event that celebrates love and individuality,” Kara Zmatiq said, ahead of the event.

“Weddings are a beautiful celebration of unity, and it is essential to create spaces that embrace diversity and allow every couple to express their love authentically. I look forward to adding a touch of sparkle, glamour, and, of course, a whole lot of flamboyance and jaw-dropping live vocals to the expo!”

What to expect

The Wedding and Wine Festival promises an array of interactive exhibits, fashion showcases, expert panels, and live entertainment, all designed to inspire couples in their wedding planning journey.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a wide range of wedding professionals, explore the latest trends, and receive valuable advice from industry experts.

With Kara Zmatiq at the helm, attendees can expect an experience that is truly unforgettable, inclusive, and infused with her trademark style.

“At Hunter Events Group, we pride ourselves on building strong relationships that strengthen the local wedding events industry” said Director and Founder Louise Manning.

“It’s important we connect couples to local suppliers so we can support the growth of our community. As a company, we have always boasted the inclusivity of the LGBTI community and have had the privilege of working with incredible couples who proudly represent this community.

“We are excited to join forces with Kara Zmatiq for our upcoming Wedding & Wine Festival in the Southern Highlands to showcase and authentically represent the diversity and love that transcends all boundaries. Together, we will create a truly inclusive and showstopping event for everyone to enjoy.”

The organizers of the Wedding and Wine Festival are excited to welcome Kara Zmatiq on board and believe that their presence will elevate the event’s ambiance, making it an empowering and joyful celebration of love in all its forms.

Together, they strive to create an inclusive space where couples can discover unique ideas, find like-minded vendors, and connect with a community that supports and celebrates their love story.

For more information about the Wedding and Wine Festival, including ticket sales, exhibitor details, and event updates, visit the official website at www.weddingandwinefestival.com.au.

