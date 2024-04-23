Kaleido Health is NSW’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ health centre

LGBTQ+ folk in Sydney and across New South Wales will soon have access to an integrated, community-controlled and inclusive health service with ACON’s new health centre, Kaleido Health, opening later this year.

The state’s first-of-its-kind centre will provide LGBTQ+ people access to a range of primary care and specialist health services.

They’ll include general practice, sexual health services, mental health support, gender-affirming health care, drug and alcohol interventions, cancer screening services and more.

Kaleido Health will move into the historic Belltower building (above) on Gadigal land in Sydney’s South Eveleigh precinct. It’s next door to the Redfern train station.

ACON is NSW’s leading LGBTQ+ and HIV health organisation. ACON’s Deputy CEO Karen Price is leading the Kaleido Health project.

She says the centre has been in development since 2016 and will draw on ACON’s 40 years of experience in LGBTQ+ health.

“LGBTQ+ people will be able to access a wide range of health services in a space that is for them, run by community, for community,” she said.

“Through Kaleido Health, we aim to directly improve access to appropriate, safe, inclusive and person-centred LGBTQ+ health care.”

Karen Price said Kaleido Health will make “a big difference” in New South Wales, in a similar way to community-controlled services for First Nations and women’s health.

Kaleido Health is due to open in spring

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the NSW Government is proud to be supporting Kaleido Health. The government has contributed $4.2m in funding for Kaleido Health as part of the NSW LGBTIQ+ Health Strategy.

“I want to acknowledge the great work of ACON in championing greater inclusivity in our society and their strong legacy advocating for improved health outcomes for LGBTQ+ individuals over many years,” he said.

“Our state has come a long way in supporting improved health outcomes for LGBTQ+ individuals but there is still much more to do.

“I look forward to NSW Health working with ACON to ensure the Kaleido Health Centre makes inroads in this space so everyone in NSW receives the high-quality healthcare they deserve.”

Work is underway at the Belltower building and Kaleido Health is due to open in spring 2024.

Recruitment for key operational positions will begin soon. Clinicians and other health professionals can find out more and express interest at the website.

