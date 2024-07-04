K-pop star Ok Taec-yeon to star in queer drama series

Ok Taec-yeon will appear alongside Hayato Isomura in Soul Mate– a new queer drama series.

Traversing the cities of Berlin, Seoul, and Tokyo, Soul Mate tells a 10-year-long love story between two young men.

According to the official synopsis, it all starts when Ryu Narutaki (Hayato Isomura), who left everything behind in Japan, is saved by boxer Johan Hwang (Ok Taec-yeon).

The idea for the series began with a conversation over coffee between Hashizume and executive producer Dai Ota.

“We arrived at the ultimate destiny story, where people from different cultures and backgrounds meet in a foreign land and their lives intersect,” Ota said.

“The story, filled with life’s joys and pains, combined with the exceptional performances from Isomura and Taec-yeon, will warm the hearts of viewers.”

“The script moved me with its story of love amidst sadness and pain, and the incredible 10-year story arc crafted by director Hashizume has truly immersed me in the character,” Isomura added.

“Working with Ok Taec-yeon has been inspiring; his charm draws me in more each day. Filming in Japan, Korea, and Germany gives the project a truly global feel.”

Seeing this as the perfect opportunity to broaden his horizons and explore new characters, Taec-yeon of Korean boy band 2PM fame took immediate interest in the project.

“The character of Johan Hwang intrigued me, and his inner struggles and pain stayed with me long after I read the script. To prepare, I lost weight and underwent boxing training, and I’ve continued to train diligently during filming to portray Johan as best as I can.”

“The time spent weaving this story with our lead actors, cast, and crew has been challenging but blissfull,” Hashizume explained.

“Everyone involved in this project is a soulmate.”