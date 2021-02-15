Justine Deeva crowned Miss Sportsman Hotel after stunning performance

Brisbane drag queen Justine Deeva has been crowned Miss Sportsman Hotel at the venue’s annual drag pageant.

On Saturday night (February 13), Justine, Mya Crafone, Lulu Lemans, Martini Ice, Lexa Pro, Moose Steak, Emerald City, and Archie Arsenic all competed for the title.

Advertisements

This year’s theme was “Queens of the Silver Screen” and all eight contestants took to the stage to perform standout songs from movies.

But the judges picked Justine as the winner after she performed Alan Walker’s Diamond Heart with kaleidoscopic projections lighting up her white gown.

As well as the glittering Miss Sporties crown and sash, Justine also won a $1000 prize and Turtle Cove Resort accommodation and wig packages.

Martini Ice (below right) won the runner-up Miss Rising Star award, taking home a $500 cash prize.

Sporties punters themselves also voted Lexa Pro (below left) the winner of the Peoples Choice Award, scoring the drag queen a $250 gift card.

Miss Sportsman Hotel 2020 was delayed due to COVID-19

The Miss Sportsman Hotel contest was postponed last year due to COVID-19, after drag star Gina Vanderpump won in 2019.

Queensland drag legends Miss Synthetique, Dame Liz Taylor and Trixie Onassis judged the contest and decided the winners.

Host Wanda D’Parke congratulated Justine and said all eight of the competitors had set the standard “so incredibly high”.

“The judges had a very tough choice. All of our performers have worked so incredibly hard in the lead up to tonight,” she said.

Wanda said COVID-19 restrictions and venue closures had severely impacted many drag queens during the pandemic.

Advertisements

“It takes a lot of effort and guts to put a frock on, put a face on and get up on the stage,” she said.

“Make sure when you’re out and about and they’re performing near you, buy a ticket and go to their shows. You’ll get some fabulous entertainment.

“Drag is also in regional Queensland as well as in the big cities.

“If you see a showgirl on stage, please support them and applaud them. Please appreciate the effort that goes in to what they do.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.