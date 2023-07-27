Justin Males: Body of missing Melbourne man found in Melton park

A body found at a park in Melbourne’s west has been confirmed to be Justin Males.

Justin Males was dropped off by a friend in front of his home on July 11. Earlier in the day he had met a man via the gay dating app Grindr.

After being dropped off, security footage showed him walking towards Toolern Creek from Barries Road in Melton.

He was first reported missing by his family after failing to call his Mum for her birthday.

At the time of his disappearance Mr Males was recovering from a stroke. His right arm was paralysed and he was unstable on his feet.

His father Kym Males said Justin had recently “turned his life around” and “was loved by everyone”.

“He had plans, he was looking forward to moving forward,” his mother added.

Police said they were still awaiting the results of a post mortem, but were not treating the death as suspicious.

“Thank you all for your assistance in the search for Justin,” police said in a statement.

