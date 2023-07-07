Just.Equal calls on government to deliver on LGBTIQ Human Rights Commissioner pledge

Advocacy group Just.Equal Australia has welcomed the appointment of Professor Anna Cody as Australia’s new Sex Discrimination Commissioner, but says a dedicated LGBTIQ Human Rights Commissioner is still needed.

In 2013 the Gillard Labor Government added marital or relationship status, sexual orientation, gender identity and intersex status as protected attributes to the existing Sex Discrimination Act.

However, the Labor party promised an LGBTIQA+ Commissioner prior to winning the 2019 federal election and has so far failed to deliver on the commitment.



“We welcome Professor Cody’s appointment, but she should not be expected to advocate LGBTIQA+ human rights, as is currently the case,” Just.Equal president Brian Greig said, following the news of Cody’s appointment to the Australian Human Rights Commission by the Governor-General.



“Australia must have a stand-alone LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner, just as there are commissioners for disability, age, youth, sex, race and Indigenous social justice.”



“Despite escalating attacks on LGBTIQA+ human rights, the Australian Human Rights Commission has not published any substantive defensive of our rights since September 2021.”



“This shows the need for a dedicated LGBTIQA+ Commissioner.”



Professor Cody will commence in the position on September 4 and is currently serving as Dean of the School of Law at Western Sydney University since she was appointed in 2019.

