& Juliet musical gives Shakespeare a pop makeover in Sydney

Lorinda May Merrypor and Casey Donovan in & Juliet, opening in Sydney
Image: Daniel Boud

Tony-nominated jukebox musical & Juliet is finally bringing its blend of Shakespeare, pop music and queer joy to Sydney’s Lyric Theatre next week.

The smash hit stage show, written by Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek writer/producer David West Read, takes Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet but flips the script on the love story with a huge twist.

Instead of the original tragic, downer ending, what if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Tears, tantrums and hilarity ensue as a 20-something Juliet gets a second chance to explore the world – and her sexuality – on her terms.

The show features a songbook by Max Martin, the Swedish pop godfather behind hits by main pop girls including Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson and Pink.

& Juliet cleverly weaves the lyrics of Max’s beloved pop songs into Juliet’s journey.

Cast of jukebox musical & Juliet dance to beloved pop anthems
Image: Daniel Boud

The musical premiered in Australia in Melbourne last year. After a 2024 run in Perth, it’s finally opening in Sydney for the first time at the Lyric Theatre on February 27.

For the Sydney production, rising star Lorinda May Merrypor is Juliet alongside established performers like Rob Mills, Amy Lehpamer and a scene-stealing Casey Donovan.

“I can’t wait to be back in my hometown and share the story, music, hope and joy that is & Juliet the musical,” Casey said.

“Sydney audiences are going to absolutely fall in love with this show.”

& Juliet performances start at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, February 27. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.au

