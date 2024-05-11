Julian Porteous claims title to Salt of the Earth

Equality Tasmania this week accused Catholic Archbishop of Hobart, Julian Porteous, of politicising Catholic schools after the distribution of a letter titled Salt of the Earth.

The accusation follows the distribution of ‘We Are the Salt of the Earth’ through the state’s Catholic schools.

The letter condemns a proposed state ban on conversion practices, a proposed federal ban on discrimination by faith-based schools, and abortion, euthanasia and disinformation laws. It also attacks marriage equality, diversity and inclusion training, and transgender advocates. It further condemns “an organised campaign to overturn the traditional Christian understanding of sex and sexuality in Western society”, culminating in marriage equality in 2017.

Salt of the Earth

Equality Tasmania Spokesperson Rodney Crooome described the letter as turning school students into couriers for Porteous’ political views.

“Archbishop Porteous is politicising Catholic schools in a way many parents, staff and students will find unacceptable.

“He is abusing his authority by effectively turning thousands of school students into couriers for his political views.

“The Archbishop’s letter is also deliberately misleading about proposed law reforms.”

Rodney Croome said Porteous described a proposed federal ban on discrimination in faith-based schools as ‘an existential threat’. However, he failed to acknowledge the existing 26-year Tasmania ban had no discernible, negative impacts on religious schools.

Porteous

“Archbishop Porteous and Catholic Education Tasmania have violated their moral and legal duty of care to LGBTIQA+ students, staff and parents.

“Equality Tasmania advises anyone who has experienced anti-LGBTIQA+ discrimination in a Tasmanian faith-based school to seriously consider legal action under the state’s Anti-Discrimination Act.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.