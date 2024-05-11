LGBT News

Julian Porteous claims title to Salt of the Earth

julian porteous salt of the earth

Equality Tasmania this week accused Catholic Archbishop of Hobart, Julian Porteous, of politicising Catholic schools after the distribution of a letter titled Salt of the Earth.

The accusation follows the distribution of  ‘We Are the Salt of the Earth’ through the state’s Catholic schools.

The letter condemns a proposed state ban on conversion practices, a proposed federal ban on discrimination by faith-based schools, and abortion, euthanasia and disinformation laws. It also attacks marriage equality, diversity and inclusion training, and transgender advocates. It further condemns “an organised campaign to overturn the traditional Christian understanding of sex and sexuality in Western society”, culminating in marriage equality in 2017.

Salt of the Earth

Equality Tasmania Spokesperson Rodney Crooome described the letter as turning school students into couriers for Porteous’ political views.

“Archbishop Porteous is politicising Catholic schools in a way many parents, staff and students will find unacceptable.

“He is abusing his authority by effectively turning thousands of school students into couriers for his political views.

“The Archbishop’s letter is also deliberately misleading about proposed law reforms.”

Rodney Croome said Porteous described a proposed federal ban on discrimination in faith-based schools as ‘an existential threat’. However, he failed to acknowledge the existing 26-year Tasmania ban had no discernible, negative impacts on religious schools.

Porteous

“Archbishop Porteous and Catholic Education Tasmania have violated their moral and legal duty of care to LGBTIQA+ students, staff and parents.

“Equality Tasmania advises anyone who has experienced anti-LGBTIQA+ discrimination in a Tasmanian faith-based school to seriously consider legal action under the state’s Anti-Discrimination Act.”

Advocates Slam ‘Hypocritical’ Archbishop For Silencing Pro-Equality Priest’

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

