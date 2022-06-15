Julia Garner reportedly set to play Madonna in biopic

Madonna has apparently selected Ozark actress Julia Garner to play her in her self directed biopic.

The project was first announced in 2020.

Garner has allegedly beat a field of strong contenders for the role.

Julie Garner to play Madonna

While few details are known about the project yet, there has been plenty of talk about the upcoming Madonna biopic of her life.

It was announced in 2020 that Madonna would take on the film as director, rather than a creative consultant like other celebrities have of their own stories.

Madonna has been teamed with writer Diablo Cody and producer Amy Pascal to create the project.

At the time she announced her excitement at creating the film.

[I get to] “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world” she said.

“The focus of this film will always be music.”

“Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.”

“There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me.”

“It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

While it has yet to be confirmed however Julia Garner will be set to help share that roller coaster.

Julia Garner has mostly recently starred in Inventing Anna and Ozark and is rumoured to be accepting the offer.

It is reportedly she beat Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie and Odessa Young, among many others, for the role.

She has likely been selected for her striking resemblance of the star in her younger years, which the film will apparently focus on.

Blonde Ambition scrapped

Back in 2017 there was another attempt to create a biopic of the star.

Titled Blonde Ambition, this project did not have Madonnas blessing.

On the contrary, Madonna took to social media to blast the script at the time.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen” she shared.

“Only I can tell my story.”

“Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool”

“Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies???”

Needless to say that project was ultimately scrapped, however with Universal still at the helm of the new project.

Further production details and confirmation of Julia Garner in the role are yet to be announced.