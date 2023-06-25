Judge uses Ron DeSantis’ own law to block Florida drag ban

A federal judge has placed a temporary injunction on bigoted Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ drag ban.

DeSantis signed the Protection of Children Act into law in May. It was a package of five homophobic and transphobic bills in May 2023 that included an expansion of Florida’s Don’t Say Gay law, and string of bill restricting trans people in Florida.

Now a judge has temporarily struck down the bills’ drag ban. The law outlaws businesses and individuals “admitting a child to an adult live performance”.

Florida already has obscenity laws. But the new drag ban is so vaguely-worded that as well as drag queens, Shakespearean actors and cross-dressing cosplayers could also be targeted.

Last month, Orlando restaurant Hamburger Mary’s, which offers family-friendly drag performances, sued.

The restaurant said the law would “explicitly restrict or chill speech and expression protected by the First Amendment.”

“This bill has nothing to do with children, and everything to do with the continued oppression of the LGBTQ+ community,” Hamburger Mary’s Orlando said.

Judge says Florida drag ban clashes with Ron DeSantis’ own law

US District Judge Gregory Presnell sided with the restaurant. In his ruling, he claimed the law violated their first amendment rights and unfairly harmed their business.

Judge Parnell ruling that the Florida government had failed to define the ban to prevent unjust application. The law says “live performances” is so vague it could refer to “a skit at a backyard family barbecue”.

In his ruling, Presnell also said the drag ban “inevitably clashed” with DeSantis’ own “Parental Rights” law.

The Parental Bill of Rights was signed into law by DeSantis in July 2021.

It states that “all rights are reserved to the parent of a minor child in this state”. That includes the “right to direct the upbringing and the moral or religious training of his or her minor child,” Parnell pointed out.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has an appalling LGBTQIA+ record. He’s supported and signed legislation including the Don’t Say Gay bill and numerous anti-trans bills.

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Tennessee similarly declared that state’s bigoted drag ban to be “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.”

