Judge strikes down Texas drag ban as church bestows blessing

An Appeals Court judge this week struck down the Texas drag ban. Days before, the Dallas Cathedral of Hope held a Drag Sunday service to bestow blessings on drag queens for their community service.

US District Judge David Hittner found the Texas drag ban “impermissibly infringes on the First Amendment and chills free speech.”

The law prohibited performers from dancing suggestively or wearing “prosthetics that exaggerate male or female sexual characteristics” in front of children.

Republican legislators did not explicitly mention drag in the bill. However, they made it plain in their public statements, it was meant as a state-wide drag ban.

Judge Hittner found that despite not mentioning drag, the intent of the authors of the Texas drag ban was explicit.

Drag Sunday

Meanwhile, a few days before, about 850 churchgoers attended Drag Sunday at the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas. The service featured a blessing of local drag queen communities, including the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Reverend Dr Neil G Thomas paid tribute to the Sisters’ lifesaving work during the AIDS epidemic.

“These Sisters were at the bedsides of men dying of AIDS. They bring humour, they bring activism, they provide and bring a level of spirituality that many of us have had taken away from us. Despite the humour, they take their spiritual work very seriously.”

A handful of bigots forewent attending church themselves that Sunday to stand outside the Cathedral of Hope and abuse churchgoers on behalf of their Messiah.

One seemed to have forgotten about hating the sin and loving the sinner.

“Anyone check the weather today?! Cause it might rain fire and brimstone on this church and burn every homo inside!”

Oh, you witty redneck. Read your Bible. Especially this bit.

“And then the voice of God boometh out from Heaven, and spaketh to Texan rednecks saying, ‘GFY!’

Meanwhile, inside the Cathedral of Hope, a pastor spoke of ‘divine diversity’.

“We recognize that all people are made in the loving image of God, no matter who they are, how they dress, express themselves, or who they love.

“We celebrate this divine diversity and commit to lifting up the voices of the LGBTQ+ community and creating spaces where everyone can thrive.”

Drag Queen Watch Weekly Tally: on June 3, we scoured the internet for people convicted of child abuse.

High School Teacher 1

Scout Leader 1

Catholic Priest 110

Sheriff’s Deputy 1

Bus Driver 1

Drag Queen 0

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.