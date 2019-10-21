This heavy metal icon wants to guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

The frontman of British heavy metal band Judas Priest, Rob Halford, wants to be judge a metalhead challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Get all the drag queens in full-on metal,” the 68-year-old rocker told Yahoo! Entertainment.

“Let’s do it, Ru!”

Halford went on to explain why he’s a fan of the show, the UK spinoff of which is currently three episodes in.

“I just love that show for every emotional dimension of what’s being presented,” he said.

“The interaction, and the support, and the fun, and the bitchiness, and all this kind of stuff. It’s great.

“It’s a beautiful insight to a part of our world and it’s really important. It has a tremendous amount of value.

“Shows like Ru’s show, or Queer Eye… are wonderful opportunities for people that don’t know about us. Just to look and listen and learn.

“We are your bus driver, we are your nurse at school, we are your judge in court. We’re their airline pilot. We are everywhere.

“Just taking away and destroying this horrible pushback that we have.”

Halford said LGBTIQ rights is still a vital discussion, particularly given the currently “terribly, terribly difficult” climate in the US.

“Even today we’re about to get to 2020 and we still have to talk about this,” he said.

“We’ve been practically ignored by this current administration. We were forging so far ahead with the previous administration, and now we are pushed to the sidelines.

“I think that’s a terrible disservice. It’s insulting. And thank God that [Trump] won’t last forever.”

Judas Priest frontman received ‘unconditional love’ from metal fans

Judas Priest formed in 1969 and are currently working on their nineteenth studio album. Halford came out as gay in 1998 during a live interview on MTV.

He recalled to The Guardian in 2014: “I just say what’s rattling out of my brain, you know, and I just happened to go, ‘Well, speaking as a gay man…’

“And then I heard this noise, and it turned out the producer had literally dropped his clipboard when I said it.”

But Halford described coming out was “the greatest thing I could have done for myself”.

“It didn’t affect Priest one iota: the record sales didn’t plunge, the show attendance didn’t plunge.

“Unconditional love will accept you for who you are, and I think that was the blessing I had from the fans.”

