JOY 94.9 gets the keys to Victorian Pride Centre

Australia’s queer radio station JOY 94.9 will begin broadcasting from their new home at the Victorian Pride Centre in the new year.

Victoria’s Equality Minister Martin Foley recently joined Pride Centre Chair Jude Munro AO for a symbolic ceremony handing the keys to JOY staff.

The radio station will join LGBTIQ youth organisation Minus18 as the second organisation to relocate into the first floor of the Pride Centre.

The Australian-first, 6,000 square metre Pride Centre is located on St Kilda’s Fitzroy Street and will be the second-largest Pride Centre in the world.

Construction is still underway. However once completed the Centre will have purpose-built studios to house JOY 94.9.

“JOY 94.9 promotes diversity in discourse through its programming, presenters and podcasts,” Victorian Pride Centre chair Jude Munro said.

“The Pride Centre’s modern recording studios will ensure that JOY continues to reach its listeners both at home and abroad.”

“We’re thrilled that from late 2020 this voice will broadcast from the Pride Centre, in the heart of St Kilda.”

JOY 94.9 CEO Ange Barry said the Centre will ensure “the voices, issues and contributions of the LGBTIQ community reach our local, national and international audiences”.

Australian-first Pride Centre in Victoria to be community hub

The Pride Centre will become a hub and permanent home for 10 major LGBTIQ organisations.

It will provide all visitors with access to technology, learning resources, health and social services, and social opportunities.

The building’s cornerstone was laid in June, on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York.

“The Pride Centre sends a strong message of equality and pride to Australians and our region,” Pride Centre chair Munro said at the time.

“We are here as equal citizens celebrating pride in our achievements, our history and future.

“The laying of the cornerstone marks our place with a very tangible symbol of Pride.”

