Journo Eammon Ashton-Atkinson suffers Covid, two strokes

Network Ten journalist Eammon Ashton-Atkinson is recovering after suffering from COVID-19 and two “scary” strokes in a “tough month”.

The Aussie, US-based correspondent discovered he had contracted the virus after returning from a work stint in Nigeria.

Eammon then spent 14 days in isolation and said he suffered a sore neck from constantly coughing.

For the neck pain, the journalist said he went to see a chiropractor on July 1 but suffered what was later confirmed to be a stroke while “on the table”.

He told ABC News the experience was “pretty bloody scary”.

“Half the vision in my left eye went and all of the vision in my right eye disappeared,” he said.

He experienced pins and needles down the right side of his body during the stroke.

Eammon went to hospital in Washington, where he lives with his husband John.

“About five hours later the feeling in my right side of my body came back and most of the vision slowly returned,” he recalled.

“I’ve still got big blind spots in my right eye.”

Rushed to hospital after second stroke

However a week later on July 8, Eammon suffered a second stroke while he was recovering at his home.

“The world started spinning when I was on the couch,” he said.

“So I dropped to my knees and grabbed the table for stability.

“We instantly rushed to the hospital.

“This second stroke went to the part of my brain that deals with balance.”

Had a tough month. Got covid. Went to chiropractor after. Had a stroke on the table. Temporarily lost most vision and feeling on right side of body. Mostly recovered. Had another stroke a week later that affects balance. Feeling very blessed that it could’ve been a lot worse pic.twitter.com/KBu8UPuHSJ — Eammon Atkinson (@EammonAtkinson) July 17, 2021

Writing on Twitter, Eammon Ashton-Atkinson said he’s “feeling very blessed that it could’ve been a lot worse.”

He said doctors determined the first stroke was caused by an artery dissection during the chiropractic neck adjustment.

There’s no suggestion it was caused by the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine he received in March, he clarified on Twitter.

The journalist must now limit the movement in his neck for more than a month to reduce the risk of another stroke.

Eammon Ashton-Atkinson’s gay rugby documentary Steelers

Eammon Ashton-Atkinson was originally set to be out promoting his gay rugby documentary Steelers coming to streaming.

The King’s Cross Steelers were the world’s first gay rugby club, formed in the UK in 1995. Eammon moved to London for work in 2016 and joined the team.

At the club he met his husband John. The couple married in May 2018.

“I really struggled with my sexuality growing up,” Eammon explained.

“I got bullied a lot as a kid and much of it happened during sports class.

“It was no surprise I grew up hating sport and never felt like I was welcome there.

“When I moved to London and joined a gay rugby team, I never imagined the profound change it would have on my life.

“I met my husband. I confronted my past. And I finally found a place where I belonged.”

Eammon Ashton-Atkinson’s gay rugby documentary Steelers is available to stream now in Australia.

