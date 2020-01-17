Josh Thomas wants to see more authentic gay sex on TV

The first episodes of Australian comedian Josh Thomas’ new US series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay landed today.

In the drama/comedy series, Josh plays Nicholas, an Aussie who is in the US visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters Genevieve and Matilda.

But after his dad’s sudden death, Nicholas becomes guardian to the two girls and must step up to help them navigate death, grief, and adolescence.

“”I’m really into character, that’s what I watch TV shows for because I like the people. This show is just three characters,” Thomas told E! News.

“I wanted a character with autism, I wanted a teenage girl. I always think teenage girls are really interesting.

“[It’s] is a pretty specific unique thing to show and it’s completely underrepresented, especially girls with autism…so to get to do that is kind of special.”

Also in the picture is Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex. The pair’s relationship will develop over the course of the season.

Just as in his previous hit Please Like Me, Josh Thomas doesn’t shy away from showing viewers gay characters in all their glory.

“There’s a moment where Alex pushes my legs up and it’s clear that he’s doing it to put his dick in my butt,” Thomas laughed.

“They queried it very gently. They said, ‘Do you think in that scene when the legs go up…’

“And I said, ‘We absolutely need that. That’s what identifies it as anal sex. Gay sex is anal sex and if you don’t let me have that you’re telling me I can’t put gay sex on television.’

“And then they never brought it up again. I think they agreed.”

Josh Thomas: ‘That’s the story I’m here to tell’

However Josh Thomas said the network’s reaction was nothing new for him.

“The thing is, that’s the pushback I get with the gay sex scenes, always,” he said.

“It’s never the boys are kissing or whatever. It’s always like the moments where it’s clear they’re doing anal.

“I’m like, ‘If you don’t let me do that, then you’re not going to get a gay sex scene. You’re going to get a straight sex scene acted out by two gays.’

“You’re going to get some heavy petting, but that’s not actually what we do. We do anal sex and that’s the story I’m here to tell.”

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is available to stream in Australia on Stan.

