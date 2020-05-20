Josh Thomas’ Everything’s Gonna Be Okay gets second season

Josh Thomas’ TV series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay has been renewed for a second season in 2021.

The comedy/drama show is set and filmed in the US, with Josh again multitasking as creator, writer, executive producer and lead star of the show.

Disney-owned US network Freeform ordered 10 episodes of the show last December. Now they’ve announced this week the show will for a second season in 2021.

The show follows Josh’s character Nicholas, a neurotic 25-year-old living at home with his dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is autistic.

When their father becomes terminally ill, Nicholas finds himself having to step up. He has to help manage not only their father’s last days, but the everyday duties of keeping a family afloat.

Josh Thomas said, “This is great news, not just because it means I have a group of writers that have to hang out on my screen with me all day and I don’t have to be alone anymore getting weird.

“But because I love this show and I love these characters and I love our cast and crew. Making another season is just going to be so nice.”

The show is available to stream in Australia on Stan.

Watch the trailer for Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’s first season below:

