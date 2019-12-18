Josh Thomas’ Everything’s Gonna Be Okay gets Australian release date

Josh Thomas’ new TV series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is coming to Australia on streaming service Stan next month.

The show is set and filmed in the US, with Josh again multitasking as creator, writer, executive producer and lead star.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will premiere on Stan on January 17, with new episodes weekly.

The show follows Josh’s character Nicholas, a neurotic 25-year-old living at home with his dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is autistic.

When their father becomes terminally ill, Nicholas finds himself having to step up. He has to help manage not only their father’s last days, but the everyday duties of keeping a family afloat.

“Finding an Australian home for Everything’s Gonna Be Okay that could air the episodes at the same time as the US was super important to me,” Josh said.

“I’m just so glad we found that in Stan.”

Disney-owned US network Freeform ordered 10 episodes of the show last December, after the comedian teased he was creating a pilot episode earlier in the year.

Josh Thomas’ previous ABC series Please Like Me finished at the end of its fourth season in 2016.

He has previously pledged that there would “always” be gay characters in his TV shows.

“I would just hate to have my very own TV show that doesn’t involve boys kissing,” he told the Hollywood Reporter last year.

“In this show, he is very comfortably out and no one is fussed by it. And he, like, already knows how to bottom. So, I’m not sure how much further ‘exploration of sexuality and identity’ there will be.

“But there will be gays in it being gay, I promise. Always.”

Please Like Me won multiple local awards and received an international Emmy award nomination in 2014.

Watch the latest trailer for Josh Thomas’ Everything’s Gonna Be Okay below:

