Josh Thomas’ cavoodle and Please Like Me co-star John has died

Comedian Josh Thomas’ beloved cavoodle John – the breakout star of Josh’s ABC series Please Like Me – has died at age 16.

The “50 percent Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, 50 percent poodle” appeared as himself in the series, which wrapped in 2016.

The dog was also a regular guest on Josh Thomas’s Instagram, where the comedian shared the sad news on Monday.

Josh posted almost a dozen photos of John in the tribute post.

“We said goodbye to John today. He had Lymphoma,” he wrote.

“We’ve spent the last month eating lots of treats and sitting in the garden with our friends.

“I’m sad but very grateful I got to hang out with literally the best dog in the universe for 16 years.”

Josh Thomas’ Instagram followers flooded the post with their condolences.

“So sorry to hear this. Loved watching John in the show and always thought back on when Josh’s dad talks with John,” one wrote.

Another person said, “Incredible doggo and (no offence to you or other cast) THE star of your shows. I regularly quote ‘JOHN! HIDE YOUR SHAME!’ from PLM. Thank you for sharing his delights with us.”

“Josh, I have watched Please Like Me at least 200 times (no exaggeration) and John became a part of my life,” another fan wrote.

Josh Thomas adopted second dog Bilby in early 2020

In 2020, John the cavoodle suddenly found himself living with a new sister, puppy Bilby.

The actor and comedian adopted Bilby a few weeks into Covid quarantine.

Last month, Josh Thomas announced the release of new podcast How To Be Gay, which is streaming now.

See some more snaps of the Josh Thomas, John and Bilby below:

