Josh Cavallo was homeless before his life changed overnight

Before soccer star Josh Cavallo signed with his A-League club Adelaide United, he says he was broke and living out of his car.

At the time, the gay footballer was playing for the under-20s Australian national team, the Young Socceroos.

But his then-coach urged Josh to leave his hometown Melbourne and drive to Adelaide for a huge opportunity – a trial for A-League club Adelaide United.

“I was scraping the bowl very hard,” he told Tripe J’s Hack.

“I had zero money. Nothing. I was living out of my car. I didn’t have a home to go to, I was homeless at that point.”

After the trial, Josh signed a two-year deal with the top club and his life changed overnight. Following his first season, Josh won the Best Young Player award.

But after Josh got the honour, the gay athlete went home and cried. Hiding his sexuality was isolating him from his teammates.

“I spent so much time with these people and I couldn’t be myself,” he said.

“I was stuck in this hole, I had such a great achievement in my footballing career.

“And the people I shared it with the most, I was lying to them. I was lying to their face about the person I am.”

It was that moment that he decided the very next day he’d tell his coaches he was gay.

“I felt like I had 10-15 kilograms off my shoulders after just telling two people in football,” he recalled.

“After that, that training session I had the absolute time of my life. The best session I’ve ever had, it was crazy.”

In 30 minutes, Josh Cavallo received 500,000 messages

The Adelaide United player then told his team and loved ones, and later the entire world. Josh’s coming out video catapulted him to fame around the world.

“In the first 30 minutes, I had 500,000 messages,” he told Triple J.

“Then every 30 seconds for the next two weeks there were 30,000 DMs coming through at a time. It’s just changed my life.”

‘Everyone’s on their own journey’

Now Josh Cavallo is dedicating himself to helping others, including LGBTQIA+ people in the sporting world.

“There are definitely sports where there are people that are waiting to come out,” he says.

“I’m in touch with many. They don’t have that space where it’s friendly or they feel they can continue their sport after coming out.

“Everyone’s on their own journey and I’m extremely proud to be helping these people who aren’t out yet, because I didn’t trust anyone.

“Some are ready to come out tomorrow, some are ready to come out in a year, some are never wanting to come out.

“But they want that hand, that guidance … and I’m happy to do that for them.”

Josh is celebrating the A-League’s inaugural Pride Round this weekend, but sadly can’t play due to injury.

Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory’s men’s and women’s teams will wear pride jerseys in their match in Melbourne on Sunday.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.