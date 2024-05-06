Josh Cavallo wants the Gay Games to come to Adelaide

Adelaide United soccer star Josh Cavallo has cheered his home city’s shortlisted bid for the 2030 Gay Games.

The Gay Games is on four years and draws tens of thousands to each host city around the world. The 2018 Games in Paris had over 10,000 athletes take part.

The organizers, the Federation of Gay Games (FGG), has confirmed ten cities across five continents have made the “long list” of bidders for 2030.

Australian cities Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth are among the ten cities on the list, alongside Auckland in New Zealand.

Soccer player Josh Cavallo, who came out as gay in 2021, said Adelaide’s successful bid would boost its reputation as a world class sporting city and place of inclusion.

“This is a sporting city and it’s an inclusive city. The idea of having such a huge event, that throws Adelaide onto the world’s stage, is incredibly exciting,” he said.

“Hosting the Gay Games in Adelaide wouldn’t just be a win for the LGBTQIA+ community – it would also be a win for everyone, because sport is for everyone – regardless of gender, sexuality, race or religion.”

Next step in the bidding process is later this year

For the bid, South Australia’s queer arts festival Feast is working with the state government on the pitch to secure the Games.

The next step in the bid process has an August 2024 deadline. The ten cities must submit their first bid books, detailing how their city would put on the 2030 Gay Games.

The next Gay Games are in Valencia, Spain in 2026. Sydney was the last Australian city to host in 2002.

Feast Festival want Gay Games in Adelaide in 2030

Feast Festival CEO Tish Naughton said a 2030 Gay Games in Adelaide would boost both Adelaide’s reputation and economy.

“If successful, there are huge drawcards from this, both from a social perspective and an economic one,” Tish said.

“Hosting the Gay games would put Adelaide on the map as one of the world’s leading cities of inclusion and bring in over 10,000 participants across a range of sports – not to mention the huge numbers of tourists with spectators jetting in from across the nation and the world.

“The Gay games are for everyone – you don’t have to be queer to participate – and that really signifies that at the heart of this phenomenal, week-long event, is a deep sense of inclusion for all.”

