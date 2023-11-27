Josh Cavallo wants ‘criminal’ trolls punished for threats

Soccer player Josh Cavallo says he sadly still receives “countless and endless” homophobic death threats two years after coming out and wants criminal punishments for the trolls responsible.

Josh Cavallo came out as gay in October 2021, in a historic first for his sport.

In a new Instagram post this week, the Adelaide United player has reflected on what’s been a tough year.

In July, Josh signed on for two more years with his A-League club. But since February, he’s been sidelined after he ruptured his ACL and underwent surgery.

He’s now back in training as his recovery continues, but he’s said that without his sport, the “outside noise” this year has been “unavoidable”.

“Sometimes in life we are faced with challenges and this year it was my turn,” Josh wrote in the post.

“Being absent from football with a long-term injury, the outside noise was present and unavoidable.

“Sadly countless and endless death threats aimed to my everyday life and sexuality due to my football absence.

“I will never doubt the person I have become and WILL continue to wear who I am proud on my sleeves.”

In the Instagram post, Josh shared photos of him on the field, in a hospital bed, and hanging his Pride jersey up in the Australian Sports Museum.

‘These people need to be criminally punished’

Josh went on, “I hope no one’s son or daughter will ever have to go through this experience. It is beyond vile.

“It’s so sad there is no one to hold these people accountable. I invest, and I invest a lot in preventing structures and education against homophobia.

“For my own generation to the next to not excuse this behaviour. These people need to be criminally punished too.

“It will be a great step to protect players’ safety in the 2026 World Cup.

“To the people that were there endlessly with positivity. Thank you, you beautiful people.

“I returned back with my team and on the rise for my return. Your love was felt.”

Josh Cavallo told Nine in September people still approach him and tell him about how much of an impact he’s had on them.

“I was shopping and I got stopped by a little boy and he said, ‘Josh, I feel like I have a place in this world now. Thanks to your story, I actually came out to my family,'” he said.

“It’s just things like that that I don’t expect that do come my way.

“It makes it all worth it. That’s why I came out.

“The only message I want to get out to the world is this – don’t change who you are as a person, just be comfortable in your own skin and love your life.”

