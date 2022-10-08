Josh Cavallo slams Spanish soccer star’s fake ‘coming out’ tweet

Retired Spanish footballer Iker Casillas has apologised to the LGBTIQ+ community, after copping backlash for a tweet falsely announcing he was gay, declaring his Twitter was hacked.

Casillas’ message overnight racked up over 100,000 likes on Twitter before being deleted. It read, “Espero que me respeten: soy gay,” or in English, “I hope you respect me: I am gay.”

Just minutes later, from the verified account of Casillas’ former Spain teammate Carles Puyol, which read, “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”

Casillas, who played more than 500 matches for Real Madrid, then clarified, “Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”

Josh Cavallo says Iker Casillas tweet ‘beyond disrespectful’

But Spanish publication AS reported Iker Casillas’ tweet was a “sarcastic joke” aimed at his country’s media for its coverage of his personal life following his split from his wife Sara Carbonero.

Carles Puyol also posted an apology for what he called a “clumsy joke”.

“I have made a mistake. Sorry for a clumsy joke which had no bad intentions but was totally out of place,” he tweeted.

“I understand that it may have hurt sensitivities. All my respect and support to the LGTBIQA+ community.”

But gay Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo, who was the first pro soccer star to came out in October 2021, wasn’t amused by the men’s alleged joke.

“@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing,” Cavallo tweeted, before Casillas’ follow-up tweet.

“It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ people have to go through.

“To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful.”

